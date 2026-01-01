Pixverse v5.6Text-to-Video • PixVerse • Proxied
Pixverse v5.6 is a video generation model supporting text-to-video and image-to-video with audio generation, customizable aspect ratios, and up to 1080p output.
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Usage
Examples
Cinematic Scene with Audio — Dramatic cinematic video with audio generation
Portrait Video — Vertical video for social media
High Quality Video — High quality 1080p video with custom seed
Parameters
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2048Text prompt describing the video to generate
stringmaxLength: 2048Negative text prompt
stringBase64-encoded reference image for image-to-video generation (data:image/...;base64,...). The image will be uploaded to Pixverse automatically.
one ofrequired
stringrequireddefault: 16:9enum: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 3:4, 9:16, 2:3, 3:2, 21:9Video aspect ratio
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 360p, 540p, 720p, 1080pVideo quality
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647Random seed for reproducibility
stringenum: normal, fastMotion mode (fast only available when duration=5; 1080p does not support fast)
booleanrequireddefault: trueWhether to generate audio with the video
stringrequiredformat: uriURL to the generated video