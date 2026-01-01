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Pixverse v5.6

Text-to-VideoPixVerseProxied

Pixverse v5.6 is a video generation model supporting text-to-video and image-to-video with audio generation, customizable aspect ratios, and up to 1080p output.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'pixverse/v5.6',
  {
    prompt:
      'A golden retriever running through a field of sunflowers on a sunny day',
    duration: 5,
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    quality: '720p',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Examples

Cinematic Scene with Audio — Dramatic cinematic video with audio generation
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'pixverse/v5.6',
  {
    prompt:
      'A dramatic aerial shot flying over misty mountain peaks at sunrise, cinematic lighting with volumetric fog',
    duration: 8,
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    quality: '720p',
    generate_audio: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Portrait Video — Vertical video for social media
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'pixverse/v5.6',
  {
    prompt:
      'A barista pouring latte art in a cozy coffee shop, close-up with shallow depth of field',
    duration: 5,
    aspect_ratio: '9:16',
    quality: '540p',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
High Quality Video — High quality 1080p video with custom seed
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'pixverse/v5.6',
  {
    prompt:
      'Abstract ink drops spreading through water, vivid colors mixing in slow motion',
    negative_prompt: 'blurry, low quality',
    duration: 5,
    aspect_ratio: '1:1',
    quality: '1080p',
    seed: 12345,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2048Text prompt describing the video to generate
negative_prompt
stringmaxLength: 2048Negative text prompt
image_input
stringBase64-encoded reference image for image-to-video generation (data:image/...;base64,...). The image will be uploaded to Pixverse automatically.
aspect_ratio
stringrequireddefault: 16:9enum: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 3:4, 9:16, 2:3, 3:2, 21:9Video aspect ratio
quality
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 360p, 540p, 720p, 1080pVideo quality
seed
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647Random seed for reproducibility
motion_mode
stringenum: normal, fastMotion mode (fast only available when duration=5; 1080p does not support fast)
generate_audio
booleanrequireddefault: trueWhether to generate audio with the video

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "description": "Text prompt describing the video to generate",
      "type": "string",
      "maxLength": 2048
    },
    "negative_prompt": {
      "description": "Negative text prompt",
      "type": "string",
      "maxLength": 2048
    },
    "image_input": {
      "description": "Base64-encoded reference image for image-to-video generation (data:image/...;base64,...). The image will be uploaded to Pixverse automatically.",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "duration": {
      "description": "Video duration in seconds",
      "default": 5,
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 5
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 8
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 10
        }
      ]
    },
    "aspect_ratio": {
      "description": "Video aspect ratio",
      "default": "16:9",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "16:9",
        "4:3",
        "1:1",
        "3:4",
        "9:16",
        "2:3",
        "3:2",
        "21:9"
      ]
    },
    "quality": {
      "description": "Video quality",
      "default": "720p",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "360p",
        "540p",
        "720p",
        "1080p"
      ]
    },
    "seed": {
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility",
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2147483647
    },
    "motion_mode": {
      "description": "Motion mode (fast only available when duration=5; 1080p does not support fast)",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "normal",
        "fast"
      ]
    },
    "generate_audio": {
      "description": "Whether to generate audio with the video",
      "default": true,
      "type": "boolean"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt",
    "duration",
    "aspect_ratio",
    "quality",
    "generate_audio"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}