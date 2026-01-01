GPT Image 1.5Text-to-Image • OpenAI • Proxied
OpenAI's image generation model that creates and edits images from text prompts, supporting multiple quality levels and output sizes.
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Usage
Examples
High Quality — Generate a high-quality detailed image
Custom Size — Generate a widescreen image
Vivid Style — Hyper-real, dramatic image style
Natural Style — More natural, less hyper-real image style
Parameters
stringrequiredText prompt describing the image to generate or edit
stringBase64-encoded input image for image editing
stringenum: low, medium, high, autoQuality of the generated image
stringenum: 256x256, 512x512, 1024x1024, 1792x1024, 1024x1792Size of the generated image
stringenum: vivid, naturalStyle of the generated image
stringrequiredformat: uriURL to the generated image