Speech 2.8 HDText-to-Speech • MiniMax • Proxied
MiniMax Speech 2.8 HD focuses on studio-grade audio generation with emotion control, multilingual support (40+ languages), and voice cloning.
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Usage
Examples
Custom Voice — Use a specific voice and adjust speed
With Emotion — Apply emotional tone to speech
High Sample Rate — Studio quality at 44.1kHz sample rate
Parameters
stringrequiredmaxLength: 10000The text to convert to speech. Maximum 10,000 characters.
stringrequireddefault: English_expressive_narratorThe voice ID to use for synthesis
numberrequireddefault: 1minimum: 0.5maximum: 2Speech speed (0.5 to 2)
numberrequireddefault: 1minimum: 0maximum: 10Speech volume (0 to 10)
integerrequireddefault: 0minimum: -12maximum: 12Pitch adjustment (-12 to 12)
stringenum: happy, sad, angry, fearful, disgusted, surprised, calm, fluentEmotion control for synthesized speech
stringrequireddefault: mp3enum: mp3, flac, wavOutput audio format
one of
stringrequiredURL to the generated audio file