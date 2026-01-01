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MiniMax Music 2.6

Music GenerationMiniMaxProxied

MiniMax's music generation model that creates full-length songs with vocals from text prompts and lyrics, or instrumental tracks. Supports BPM/key control and auto-generated lyrics.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/music-2.6',
  {
    prompt:
      'An upbeat electronic dance track with a catchy synth melody and driving beat',
    lyrics_optimizer: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Examples

With Lyrics — Generate a song with custom lyrics
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/music-2.6',
  {
    prompt:
      'A warm acoustic folk ballad with fingerpicked guitar and gentle vocals',
    lyrics:
      'Walking down a dusty road\nWith the sunset painting gold\nEvery step a story told\nOf the places I call home',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Instrumental — Generate instrumental music without vocals
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/music-2.6',
  {
    prompt:
      'A calm lo-fi hip hop instrumental with vinyl crackle and mellow piano chords',
    is_instrumental: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
High Quality Audio — Specify audio format and sample rate
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/music-2.6',
  {
    prompt:
      'An orchestral cinematic score building to an epic crescendo with full symphony',
    lyrics_optimizer: true,
    sample_rate: 44100,
    format: 'wav',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Auto-Generated Lyrics — Let the model generate lyrics from the prompt
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/music-2.6',
  {
    prompt: 'A cheerful pop song about a summer road trip with friends',
    lyrics_optimizer: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2000Description of the music style, mood, and scenario
lyrics
stringminLength: 1maxLength: 3500Song lyrics, using \n to separate lines
format
stringenum: mp3, wavAudio format
lyrics_optimizer
booleanrequireddefault: falseAutomatically generate lyrics based on the prompt description
is_instrumental
booleanrequireddefault: falseGenerate instrumental music (no vocals)

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "description": "Description of the music style, mood, and scenario",
      "type": "string",
      "maxLength": 2000
    },
    "lyrics": {
      "description": "Song lyrics, using \\n to separate lines",
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "maxLength": 3500
    },
    "sample_rate": {
      "description": "Audio sample rate",
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 16000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 24000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 32000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 44100
        }
      ]
    },
    "bitrate": {
      "description": "Audio bitrate",
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 32000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 64000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 128000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 256000
        }
      ]
    },
    "format": {
      "description": "Audio format",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "mp3",
        "wav"
      ]
    },
    "lyrics_optimizer": {
      "description": "Automatically generate lyrics based on the prompt description",
      "default": false,
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "is_instrumental": {
      "description": "Generate instrumental music (no vocals)",
      "default": false,
      "type": "boolean"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt",
    "lyrics_optimizer",
    "is_instrumental"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}