MiniMax Music 2.6Music Generation • MiniMax • Proxied
MiniMax's music generation model that creates full-length songs with vocals from text prompts and lyrics, or instrumental tracks. Supports BPM/key control and auto-generated lyrics.
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Usage
Examples
With Lyrics — Generate a song with custom lyrics
Instrumental — Generate instrumental music without vocals
High Quality Audio — Specify audio format and sample rate
Auto-Generated Lyrics — Let the model generate lyrics from the prompt
Parameters
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2000Description of the music style, mood, and scenario
stringminLength: 1maxLength: 3500Song lyrics, using \n to separate lines
one of
one of
stringenum: mp3, wavAudio format
booleanrequireddefault: falseAutomatically generate lyrics based on the prompt description
booleanrequireddefault: falseGenerate instrumental music (no vocals)
stringrequiredformat: uriURL to the generated audio file