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M2.7

Text GenerationMiniMaxProxied

MiniMax's M2.7 language model with multilingual capabilities.

Model Info
Context Window128,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Launch the LLM Playground

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/m2.7',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        content: 'What is the capital of France?',
      },
    ],
    max_tokens: 100,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)

Examples

With System Prompt — Using a system prompt to guide behavior
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/m2.7',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        role: 'system',
        content:
          'You are a helpful cooking assistant. Give concise recipes with metric measurements.',
      },
      {
        role: 'user',
        content: 'How do I make a simple pasta aglio e olio?',
      },
    ],
    max_tokens: 500,
    temperature: 0.7,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/m2.7',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        content: 'What are the main differences between TCP and UDP?',
      },
      {
        role: 'assistant',
        content:
          'TCP is connection-oriented and guarantees delivery, while UDP is connectionless and faster but without delivery guarantees.',
      },
      {
        role: 'user',
        content: 'When would I choose UDP over TCP?',
      },
    ],
    max_tokens: 500,
    temperature: 0.5,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/m2.7',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        content: 'Write a haiku about programming.',
      },
    ],
    max_tokens: 100,
    temperature: 0.9,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

temperature
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
max_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
max_completion_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
top_p
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
stream
boolean
tool_choice
stringenum: none, auto
mask_sensitive_info
boolean

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "messages": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "role": {
            "type": "string",
            "enum": [
              "system",
              "user",
              "assistant",
              "tool"
            ]
          },
          "name": {
            "type": "string"
          },
          "content": {
            "anyOf": [
              {
                "type": "string"
              },
              {
                "type": "array",
                "items": {
                  "anyOf": [
                    {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "type": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "const": "text"
                        },
                        "text": {
                          "type": "string"
                        }
                      },
                      "required": [
                        "type",
                        "text"
                      ],
                      "additionalProperties": false
                    },
                    {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "type": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "const": "image_url"
                        },
                        "image_url": {
                          "type": "object",
                          "properties": {
                            "url": {
                              "type": "string"
                            }
                          },
                          "required": [
                            "url"
                          ],
                          "additionalProperties": false
                        }
                      },
                      "required": [
                        "type",
                        "image_url"
                      ],
                      "additionalProperties": false
                    }
                  ]
                }
              }
            ]
          },
          "tool_calls": {
            "type": "array",
            "items": {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "id": {
                  "type": "string"
                },
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "const": "function"
                },
                "function": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "name": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "arguments": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "name",
                    "arguments"
                  ],
                  "additionalProperties": false
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "id",
                "type",
                "function"
              ],
              "additionalProperties": false
            }
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "role",
          "content"
        ],
        "additionalProperties": {}
      }
    },
    "temperature": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 1
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "type": "number",
      "exclusiveMinimum": 0
    },
    "max_completion_tokens": {
      "type": "number",
      "exclusiveMinimum": 0
    },
    "top_p": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 1
    },
    "stream": {
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "stream_options": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "include_usage": {
          "type": "boolean"
        }
      },
      "additionalProperties": false
    },
    "tools": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "type": {
            "type": "string",
            "const": "function"
          },
          "function": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "name": {
                "type": "string"
              },
              "description": {
                "type": "string"
              },
              "parameters": {}
            },
            "required": [
              "name",
              "description",
              "parameters"
            ],
            "additionalProperties": false
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "type",
          "function"
        ],
        "additionalProperties": false
      }
    },
    "tool_choice": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "none",
        "auto"
      ]
    },
    "response_format": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "type": {
          "type": "string",
          "const": "json_schema"
        },
        "json_schema": {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "name": {
              "type": "string",
              "maxLength": 64
            },
            "description": {
              "type": "string"
            },
            "schema": {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "const": "object"
                },
                "properties": {}
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "properties"
              ],
              "additionalProperties": false
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "name",
            "schema"
          ],
          "additionalProperties": false
        }
      },
      "required": [
        "type",
        "json_schema"
      ],
      "additionalProperties": false
    },
    "mask_sensitive_info": {
      "type": "boolean"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "messages"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": {}
}