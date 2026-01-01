M2.7Text Generation • MiniMax • Proxied
MiniMax's M2.7 language model with multilingual capabilities.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|128,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
Playground
Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.Launch the LLM Playground
Usage
Examples
With System Prompt — Using a system prompt to guide behavior
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
Parameters
arrayrequired
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
boolean
object
array
stringenum: none, auto
object
boolean
stringrequired
arrayrequired
numberrequired
stringrequired
stringrequiredenum: chat.completion, chat.completion.chunk
object
boolean
boolean
object