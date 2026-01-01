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Hailuo 2.3

Text-to-VideoMiniMaxProxied

A high-fidelity video generation model optimized for realistic human motion, cinematic VFX, expressive characters, and strong prompt and style adherence across text-to-video and image-to-video workflows.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/hailuo-2.3',
  {
    prompt: 'A golden retriever playing fetch on a sandy beach at sunset',
    duration: 6,
    resolution: '768P',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Examples

High Resolution — 1080P video for higher quality output
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/hailuo-2.3',
  {
    prompt:
      'A professional chef preparing sushi in a traditional Japanese kitchen, detailed close-up shots',
    duration: 6,
    resolution: '1080P',
    prompt_optimizer: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Image to Video — Animate a still image with I2V
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/hailuo-2.3',
  {
    first_frame_image:
      'https://replicate.delivery/xezq/MQpUhqkESIIQDlWUxtNcsznZLfUTmhEbCV3vdAZGHGPwwaMLA/tmpgl4gvv5n.jpeg',
    prompt:
      'Slowly zoom in with subtle parallax movement, gentle atmospheric motion',
    duration: 6,
    resolution: '768P',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Fast Processing — Enable fast pretreatment for quicker results
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/hailuo-2.3',
  {
    prompt:
      'Fireworks exploding over a city skyline at night, colorful reflections on water',
    duration: 6,
    resolution: '768P',
    fast_pretreatment: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Parameters

prompt
stringmaxLength: 2000
first_frame_image
string
prompt_optimizer
booleanrequireddefault: true
fast_pretreatment
booleanrequireddefault: false
resolution
stringrequireddefault: 768Penum: 768P, 1080P
callback_url
string

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "maxLength": 2000
    },
    "first_frame_image": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "prompt_optimizer": {
      "default": true,
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "fast_pretreatment": {
      "default": false,
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "duration": {
      "default": 6,
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 6
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 10
        }
      ]
    },
    "resolution": {
      "default": "768P",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "768P",
        "1080P"
      ]
    },
    "callback_url": {
      "type": "string"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt_optimizer",
    "fast_pretreatment",
    "duration",
    "resolution"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}