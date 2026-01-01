Hailuo 2.3Text-to-Video • MiniMax • Proxied
A high-fidelity video generation model optimized for realistic human motion, cinematic VFX, expressive characters, and strong prompt and style adherence across text-to-video and image-to-video workflows.
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Usage
Examples
High Resolution — 1080P video for higher quality output
Image to Video — Animate a still image with I2V
Fast Processing — Enable fast pretreatment for quicker results
Parameters
stringmaxLength: 2000
string
booleanrequireddefault: true
booleanrequireddefault: false
one ofrequired
stringrequireddefault: 768Penum: 768P, 1080P
string
stringformat: uri
stringrequired
stringenum: Preparing, Queueing, Processing, Success, Fail