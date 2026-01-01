Gemini 3.1 ProText Generation • Google • Proxied
Google's most intelligent Gemini model with improved reasoning, a medium thinking level, and a 1M token context window.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|1,000,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
Playground
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Usage
Examples
With System Instruction — Using a system instruction to set context
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
Parameters
arrayrequired
object
object
array
array
array
object
string