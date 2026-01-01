Claude Sonnet 4.5Text Generation • Anthropic • Proxied
Claude Sonnet 4.5 is the best coding model to date, with significant improvements across the entire development lifecycle.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|200,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
Playground
Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.Launch the LLM Playground
Usage
Examples
With System Message — Using a system message to set context
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
Streaming Response — Enable streaming for real-time output
Parameters
arrayrequired
numberrequiredexclusiveMinimum: 0
string
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
boolean
object
stringrequired
stringrequiredconst: message
stringrequiredconst: assistant
arrayrequired
stringrequired
string | nullrequired
objectrequired