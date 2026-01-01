Claude Opus 4.7Text Generation • Anthropic • Proxied
Claude Opus 4.7 is Anthropic's most capable generally available model to date. It is highly autonomous and performs exceptionally well on long-horizon agentic work, knowledge work, vision tasks, and memory tasks.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|1,000,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
Usage
Examples
With System Message — Using a system message to set context
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
Streaming Response — Enable streaming for real-time output
Parameters
arrayrequired
numberrequiredexclusiveMinimum: 0
string
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
boolean
object
string
stringconst: message
stringconst: assistant
array
string
string | null
object