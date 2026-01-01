Claude Haiku 4.5 Text Generation • Anthropic • Proxied

anthropic/claude-haiku-4.5

Claude Haiku 4.5 delivers similar levels of coding performance at one-third the cost and more than twice the speed of larger models.

Model Info Context Window ↗ 200,000 tokens Terms and License link ↗ More information link ↗

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Usage

TypeScript const response = await env . AI . run ( 'anthropic/claude-haiku-4.5' , { messages : [ { role : 'user' , content : 'What are the three laws of thermodynamics?' , }, ] , max_tokens : 1024 , }, { gateway : { id : 'default' }, } ) console . log ( response ) Explain Code

Examples

With System Message — Using a system message to set context TypeScript const response = await env . AI . run ( 'anthropic/claude-haiku-4.5' , { system : 'You are a helpful coding assistant specializing in Python.' , messages : [ { role : 'user' , content : 'How do I read a JSON file in Python?' , }, ] , max_tokens : 1024 , temperature : 0.3 , }, { gateway : { id : 'default' }, } ) console . log ( response ) Explain Code

Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context TypeScript const response = await env . AI . run ( 'anthropic/claude-haiku-4.5' , { messages : [ { role : 'user' , content : 'I need help planning a road trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles.' , }, { role : 'assistant' , content : "I'd be happy to help! The drive is about 380 miles and takes roughly 5-6 hours. Would you like suggestions for scenic routes or interesting stops along the way?" , }, { role : 'user' , content : 'Yes, what are some good places to stop?' , }, ] , max_tokens : 1024 , }, { gateway : { id : 'default' }, } ) console . log ( response ) Explain Code

Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output TypeScript const response = await env . AI . run ( 'anthropic/claude-haiku-4.5' , { messages : [ { role : 'user' , content : 'Write a short story opening about a detective finding an unusual clue.' , }, ] , max_tokens : 512 , temperature : 0.8 , }, { gateway : { id : 'default' }, } ) console . log ( response ) Explain Code

Streaming Response — Enable streaming for real-time output TypeScript const response = await env . AI . run ( 'anthropic/claude-haiku-4.5' , { messages : [ { role : 'user' , content : 'Explain the concept of recursion with a simple example.' , }, ] , max_tokens : 1024 , stream : true , }, { gateway : { id : 'default' }, } ) console . log ( response ) Explain Code

Parameters

Input

Output ▶ messages [] array required max_tokens number required exclusiveMinimum : 0 system string temperature number minimum : 0 maximum : 1 top_p number minimum : 0 maximum : 1 top_k number exclusiveMinimum : 0 stream boolean ▶ metadata {} object id string required type string required const : message role string required const : assistant ▶ content [] array required model string required stop_reason string | null required ▶ usage {} object required

API Schemas