stable-diffusion-xl-base-1.0 BetaText-to-Image • Stability.ai • Hosted
Diffusion-based text-to-image generative model by Stability AI. Generates and modify images based on text prompts.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Beta
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.00 per step
Usage
Parameters
stringrequiredminLength: 1A text description of the image you want to generate
stringText describing elements to avoid in the generated image
integerminimum: 256maximum: 2048The height of the generated image in pixels
integerminimum: 256maximum: 2048The width of the generated image in pixels
arrayFor use with img2img tasks. An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values
stringFor use with img2img tasks. A base64-encoded string of the input image
arrayAn array representing An array of integers that represent mask image data for inpainting constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values
integerdefault: 20maximum: 20The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
numberdefault: 1A value between 0 and 1 indicating how strongly to apply the transformation during img2img tasks; lower values make the output closer to the input image
numberdefault: 7.5Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt
integerRandom seed for reproducibility of the image generation
The binding returns a
ReadableStream with the
output (check the model's output schema).