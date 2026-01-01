m2m100-1.2bTranslation • Meta • Hosted
Multilingual encoder-decoder (seq-to-seq) model trained for Many-to-Many multilingual translation
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Batch
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.34 per M input tokens, $0.34 per M output tokens
Usage
Parameters
Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
stringrequiredminLength: 1The text to be translated
stringdefault: enThe language code of the source text (e.g., 'en' for English). Defaults to 'en' if not specified
stringrequiredThe language code to translate the text into (e.g., 'es' for Spanish)
stringThe async request id that can be used to obtain the results.