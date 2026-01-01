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m2m100-1.2b

TranslationMetaHosted

Multilingual encoder-decoder (seq-to-seq) model trained for Many-to-Many multilingual translation

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
BatchYes
Unit Pricing$0.34 per M input tokens, $0.34 per M output tokens

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const response = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b",
      {
        text: "I'll have an order of the moule frites",
        source_lang: "english", // defaults to english
        target_lang: "french",
      }
    );


    return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
text
stringrequiredminLength: 1The text to be translated
source_lang
stringdefault: enThe language code of the source text (e.g., 'en' for English). Defaults to 'en' if not specified
target_lang
stringrequiredThe language code to translate the text into (e.g., 'es' for Spanish)
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call

API Schemas (Raw)

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response 
{
  "properties": {
    "text": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "The text to be translated"
    },
    "source_lang": {
      "type": "string",
      "default": "en",
      "description": "The language code of the source text (e.g., 'en' for English). Defaults to 'en' if not specified"
    },
    "target_lang": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The language code to translate the text into (e.g., 'es' for Spanish)"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "text",
    "target_lang"
  ]
}
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call 
{
  "properties": {
    "requests": {
      "type": "array",
      "description": "Batch of the embeddings requests to run using async-queue",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "text": {
            "type": "string",
            "minLength": 1,
            "description": "The text to be translated"
          },
          "source_lang": {
            "type": "string",
            "default": "en",
            "description": "The language code of the source text (e.g., 'en' for English). Defaults to 'en' if not specified"
          },
          "target_lang": {
            "type": "string",
            "description": "The language code to translate the text into (e.g., 'es' for Spanish)"
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "text",
          "target_lang"
        ]
      }
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "requests"
  ]
}