{ " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " prompt " : { " type " : "string" , " minLength " : 1 , " description " : "A text description of the image you want to generate." }, " guidance " : { " type " : "number" , " default " : 2 , " minimum " : 2 , " maximum " : 10 , " description " : "Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt" }, " seed " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 0 , " description " : "Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation" }, " height " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2048 , " default " : 1024 , " description " : "The height of the generated image in pixels" }, " width " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2048 , " default " : 1024 , " description " : "The width of the generated image in pixels" }, " num_steps " : { " type " : "integer" , " default " : 25 , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 50 , " description " : "The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer" }, " negative_prompt " : { " type " : "string" , " minLength " : 1 , " description " : "Specify what to exclude from the generated images" } }, " required " : [ "prompt" ] }

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