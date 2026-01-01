phoenix-1.0Text-to-Image • Leonardo • Hosted
Phoenix 1.0 is a model by Leonardo.Ai that generates images with exceptional prompt adherence and coherent text.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Partner
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.0058 per 512 by 512 tile, $0.00011 per step
Usage
Parameters
stringrequiredminLength: 1A text description of the image you want to generate.
numberdefault: 2minimum: 2maximum: 10Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt
integerminimum: 0Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation
integerdefault: 1024minimum: 0maximum: 2048The height of the generated image in pixels
integerdefault: 1024minimum: 0maximum: 2048The width of the generated image in pixels
integerdefault: 25minimum: 1maximum: 50The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
stringminLength: 1Specify what to exclude from the generated images
The binding returns a
ReadableStream with the
output (check the model's output schema).