Windows desktop client

Steps to download

  1. Download Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi.

  2. Navigate to the Downloads folder.

  3. Double-click on Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi.

  4. Follow the instructions in the installer to complete installation. Cloudflare WARP will automatically launch and appear in your menu bar with the Cloudflare logo.

    Windows system tray

What we place on your device

Cloudflare WARP GUI

This is the main GUI application that you interact with.

  • Start Menu: Start Menu->Cloudflare
  • On Disk: C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\Cloudflare WARP.exe

Cloudflare WARP service

This is the Windows service that is responsible for establishing the wireguard tunnel and all interaction between our service endpoint and the client application.

  • Service: C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe

Log files

The Windows application places log files in two locations based on what part of the app is logging information. These logs are included during feedback submission when "Share debug information" checkbox is checked in the Feedback UI.

  • WARP Service: C:\ProgramData\Cloudflare
  • Application GUI Logs: C:\Users\<your username>\AppData\Local\Cloudflare

How to remove application

  1. Navigate to Windows Settings (Windows Key + I).
  2. Click Apps.
  3. Click App & Features.
  4. Scroll down to Cloudflare WARP and click Uninstall.