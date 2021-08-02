Windows desktop client
Steps to download
Navigate to the Downloads folder.
Double-click on
Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi.
Follow the instructions in the installer to complete installation. Cloudflare WARP will automatically launch and appear in your menu bar with the Cloudflare logo.
What we place on your device
Cloudflare WARP GUI
This is the main GUI application that you interact with.
- Start Menu:
Start Menu->Cloudflare
- On Disk:
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\Cloudflare WARP.exe
Cloudflare WARP service
This is the Windows service that is responsible for establishing the wireguard tunnel and all interaction between our service endpoint and the client application.
- Service:
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe
Log files
The Windows application places log files in two locations based on what part of the app is logging information. These logs are included during feedback submission when "Share debug information" checkbox is checked in the Feedback UI.
- WARP Service:
C:\ProgramData\Cloudflare
- Application GUI Logs:
C:\Users\<your username>\AppData\Local\Cloudflare
How to remove application
- Navigate to Windows Settings (Windows Key + I).
- Click Apps.
- Click App & Features.
- Scroll down to Cloudflare WARP and click Uninstall.