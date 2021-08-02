Linux desktop client

​ Known Issues

Thank you for using the intial release of the Linux client for WARP! Here is a list of known issues. Please check back frequently as we keep this updated.

Cloudflare for Teams is not yet fully supported

1.1.1.1 Families blocks are not working

​ Steps to install

Find the setup repository External link icon Open external link . Install the cloudflare-warp package depending on your distro: apt-based OS (e.g., Ubuntu) sudo apt install cloudflare-warp yum-based OS (e.g., CentOS or RHEL) sudo yum install cloudflare-warp

​ Using WARP

The command line interface is the primary way to use WARP.

​ Initial Connection

To connect for the very first time you must call register first:

Register the client warp-cli register Connect warp-cli connect Run curl https://www.cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace/ and verify that warp=on

​ Always stay connected

If you want to always stay connected to WARP you must call enable-always-on . This is the cli equivilent to switching the toggle switch to the on position in our GUI apps.

Run warp-cli enable-always-on

​ Switching modes

You can use warp-cli set-mode --help to get a list of the modes to switch between. For instance:

DNS Only mode via DoH would be accomplished with warp-cli set-mode doh

WARP with DoH warp-cli set-mode warp+doh

​ Using 1.1.1.1 for Families

The Linux client supports all 1.1.1.1 for Familes modes with either WARP on or in pure DNS only mode

Families off warp-cli set-families-mode off

Malware protection warp-cli set-families-mode malware

Malware + Adult Content warp-cli set-families-mode full

​ Additional commands

A complete list of all supported commands can be found by running warp-cli --help

You can find logs required to debug WARP issues by running sudo warp-diag . This will place a warp-debugging-info.zip file in the path from which you ran the command.