Linux desktop client
Known Issues
Thank you for using the intial release of the Linux client for WARP! Here is a list of known issues. Please check back frequently as we keep this updated.
- Cloudflare for Teams is not yet fully supported
- 1.1.1.1 Families blocks are not working
Steps to install
- Find the setup repository.
- Install the
cloudflare-warppackage depending on your distro:
- apt-based OS (e.g., Ubuntu)
sudo apt install cloudflare-warp
- yum-based OS (e.g., CentOS or RHEL)
sudo yum install cloudflare-warp
Using WARP
The command line interface is the primary way to use WARP.
Initial Connection
To connect for the very first time you must call
register first:
- Register the client
warp-cli register
- Connect
warp-cli connect
- Run
curl https://www.cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace/and verify that
warp=on
Always stay connected
If you want to always stay connected to WARP you must call
enable-always-on. This is the cli equivilent to switching the toggle switch to the on position in our GUI apps.
- Run
warp-cli enable-always-on
Switching modes
You can use
warp-cli set-mode --help to get a list of the modes to switch between. For instance:
- DNS Only mode via DoH would be accomplished with
warp-cli set-mode doh
- WARP with DoH
warp-cli set-mode warp+doh
Using 1.1.1.1 for Families
The Linux client supports all 1.1.1.1 for Familes modes with either WARP on or in pure DNS only mode
- Families off
warp-cli set-families-mode off
- Malware protection
warp-cli set-families-mode malware
- Malware + Adult Content
warp-cli set-families-mode full
Additional commands
A complete list of all supported commands can be found by running
warp-cli --help
Feedback
You can find logs required to debug WARP issues by running
sudo warp-diag. This will place a
warp-debugging-info.zip file in the path from which you ran the command.
To report bugs or provide feedback to the team use the command
sudo warp-diag feedback. This will submit a support ticket.