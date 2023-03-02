Configuring IP geolocation

Cloudflare can include the country code of the visitor’s IP address (in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 External link icon Open external link format) with each request between Cloudflare and the upstream origin web server. This allows site administrators to capture their visitor’s IP location in server logging and/or application logic. Besides ISO country codes, Cloudflare uses the following special country codes:

XX - Used for clients without country code data.

- Used for clients without country code data. T1 - Used for clients using the Tor network.

The country code value is passed along in the CF-IPCountry request header to the origin web server. This header is not visible to visitors in the site’s HTTP response.

Cloudflare includes country code information for both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. Currently, the IPv4 information is more robust, but we expect the IPv6 data to improve rapidly.

​​ Add IP geolocation information

The recommended procedure to enable IP geolocation information is to enable the Add visitor location headers Managed Transform. This Managed Transform adds HTTP request headers with location information for the visitor’s IP address, such as city, country, continent, longitude, and latitude.

Besides using the Managed Transform, you can also enable the IP Geolocation feature in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link (Network app), which will only add a request header for the visitor’s country.

​​ Capturing IP geolocation data in server logs

Visitor traffic geolocation information can be captured in origin server logging. Below are two very common web server implementations and how a site administrator could configure custom logging for the country of their visitors. If you are using a Managed Transform to add geolocation information to requests, you can follow the same strategy for logging other geolocation values, like city or continent.

LogFormat %{cf-ipcountry}i cloudflare_custom

More about Apache LogFormat External link icon Open external link

log_format cloudflare_custom '"$http_cf_ipcountry"';

More about NGINX log_format External link icon Open external link

​​ Capturing IP geolocation data in application logic

Web applications can also capture and use IP geolocation information in their logic. This is useful to direct visitors based on their country or provide defaults such as language and currency. Below are common language examples of how to capture this header into a variable for later use.

$country_code = $_SERVER["HTTP_CF_IPCOUNTRY"];

​​ Python Flask

country_code = request.headers.get('cf-ipcountry')

Note that you’ll need to import python flask request module

const country_code = headers['cf-ipcountry'];

Note that you’ll need to require http/https and instantiate the createServer() method

string country_code = HttpContext.Current.Request.Headers.Get("cf-ipcountry");

$country_code = $ENV{"HTTP_CF_IPCOUNTRY"};

How to report a wrong IP location?

Cloudflare uses Maxmind External link icon Open external link as a geolocation database. Cloudflare updates its GeoIP database weekly.

You can use the Maxmind tool External link icon Open external link and make sure that Maxmind shows the correct Country Code. If the data is incorrect:

Please submit correction requests through Maxmind here External link icon Open external link .

. Contact Cloudflare Support External link icon Open external link if Maxmind is showing the correct country code, but CF-IPCountry request header is incorrect.