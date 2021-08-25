Settings by plan
Certain fields in Spectrum request and response bodies require an Enterprise plan. To upgrade your plan, contact your account team.
Spectrum properties requiring an Enterprise plan:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Example
|origin_dns
|object
|Method and parameters used to discover the origin server address via DNS. Valid record types are A, AAAA, SRV and empty(both A and AAA).
A request must contain either an "origin_dns" parameter or an "origin_direct" parameter. When both are specified the service returns an HTTP 400 Bad Request.
|"origin_dns": {"type": "A", "name": "mqtt.example.com", ttl: 1200}
|origin_port
|integer
|The destination port at the origin.
|22
|proxy_protocol
|string
|Enables Proxy Protocol to the origin. Spectrum supports "v1", "v2", and "simple" proxy protocols. See Proxy Protocol for more details.
|"off"
|ip_firewall
|boolean
|Enables IP Access Rules for this application.
|true
|tls
|string
|Type of TLS termination for the application. Options are "off" (default, aka Passthrough), "flexible", "full", and "strict". See Configuration Options for descriptions of each.
|"full"
Review the Spectrum API documentation for example API requests.