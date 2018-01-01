Analytics

Cloudflare measures the following metrics for every connection.

Metric Name Example Unit count Count of total events 1000 Count bytesIngress Sum of ingress bytes 1000 Sum bytesEgress Sum of egress bytes 1000 Sum durationAvg Average connection duration 1.0 Time in milliseconds durationMedian Median connection duration 1.0 Time in milliseconds duration90th 90th percentile connection duration 1.0 Time in milliseconds duration99th 99th percentile connection duration 1.0 Time in milliseconds

​ Additional dimensions

You can divide your analytics further by the following dimensions.

Dimension Name Example event Connection Event connect, progress, disconnect, originError, clientFiltered appID Application ID 40d67c87c6cd4b889a4fd57805225e85 coloName Colo Name SFO ipVersion IP version used by the client 4, 6

​ Operators for filtering

Use the operators below to filter data.

Operator Name URL Encoded == Equals %3D%3D != Does not equals !%3D > Greater Than %3E < Less Than %3C > = Greater than or equal to %3E%3D <= Less than or equal to %3C%3D

Filters can be combined using OR and AND boolean logic.

AND takes precedence over OR in all expressions.

OR operator is defined using a comma , or the OR keyword surrounded by whitespace.

or the OR keyword surrounded by whitespace. AND operator is defined using a semicolon ; or the AND keyword surrounded by whitespace.

​ Analytics request structure

/api/v4/zones/{zone_id}/spectrum/analytics/events/summary?metrics=METRICS&dimensions=DIMENSIONS&filters=FILTERS&since=FROM_TS&sort=SORT&until=TO_TS&limit=LIMIT /api/v4/zones/{zone_id}/spectrum/analytics/events/bytime?metrics=METRICS&dimensions=DIMENSIONS&filters=FILTERS&since=FROM_TS&sort=SORT&until=TO_TS&limit=LIMIT

METRICS is one or more metrics (such as count) to compute

DIMENSIONS can be used to break down the data by given attributes

FILTERS used to filter rows by one or more dimensions (see Filters section below)

SORT is the sort order for the result set; sort fields must be included in METRICS or DIMENSIONS

TO_TS is that end of time interval to query, defaults to current time

FROM_TS is that start of time interval to query, defaults to TO_TS - 6 hours

STEP is used to select time series resolution when using endpoint:

auto or omitted - selects time step most appropriate to time interval year quarter month week day hour



​ Analytics query example