Create a Load Balancer and Spectrum Application
Create a Load Balancer
For help creating a Load Balancer from the dashboard or using the API, follow the Create a load balancer workflow.
Create a Spectrum application
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Click Spectrum.
- Click Create an Application.
- Under Origin, select Load Balancer.
- Select the load balancer from the menu.
- Click Submit.
Example Curl using the API:
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{ZONE_ID}/spectrum/apps' \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-H "X-Auth-Email: email" \-H "X-Auth-Key: key" \--data '{"dns":{"type":"CNAME","name":"spectrum-cname.example.com"},"ip_firewall":false,"protocol":"tcp/22","proxy_protocol":false,"tls":"off","origin_dns": {"name": "cname-to-origin.example.com", "ttl": 1200}, "origin_port": 22}'
Example Data
{ "dns": { "type": "CNAME", "name": "spectrum-cname.example.com" }, "ip_firewall": false, "protocol": "tcp/22", "proxy_protocol": false, "tls": "off", "origin_dns": { "name": "cname-to-origin.example.com", "ttl": 1200 }, "origin_port": 22
}