Create a Load Balancer and Spectrum Application

Create a Load Balancer

To create a Load Balancer from the dashboard, follow the Create a load balancer workflow.

To create a load balancer using the API, follow the Create a Cloudflare load balancer via the API workflow.

Create a Spectrum application

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Click Spectrum.
  3. Click Create an Application.
  4. Under Origin, select Load Balancer.
  5. Select the load balancer from the menu.
  6. Click Submit.

Example Curl using the API

Example Curl using the API:

curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{ZONE_ID}/spectrum/apps' \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "X-Auth-Email: email" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: key" \
--data '{"dns":{"type":"CNAME","name":"spectrum-cname.example.com"},"ip_firewall":false,"protocol":"tcp/22","proxy_protocol":false,"tls":"off","origin_dns": {"name": "cname-to-origin.example.com", "ttl": 1200}, "origin_port": 22}'

Example Data

{
    "dns": {
        "type": "CNAME",
        "name": "spectrum-cname.example.com"
    },
    "ip_firewall": false,
    "protocol": "tcp/22",
    "proxy_protocol": false,
    "tls": "off",
    "origin_dns": {
        "name": "cname-to-origin.example.com",
        "ttl": 1200
    },
    "origin_port": 22
}