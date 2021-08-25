Create a Load Balancer and Spectrum Application

​ Create a Load Balancer

To create a Load Balancer from the dashboard, follow the Create a load balancer External link icon Open external link workflow.

To create a load balancer using the API, follow the Create a Cloudflare load balancer via the API External link icon Open external link workflow.

​ Create a Spectrum application

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Click Spectrum. Click Create an Application. Under Origin, select Load Balancer. Select the load balancer from the menu. Click Submit.

​ Example Curl using the API

Example Curl using the API:

curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{ZONE_ID}/spectrum/apps' \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: email" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: key" \ --data '{"dns":{"type":"CNAME","name":"spectrum-cname.example.com"},"ip_firewall":false,"protocol":"tcp/22","proxy_protocol":false,"tls":"off","origin_dns": {"name": "cname-to-origin.example.com", "ttl": 1200}, "origin_port": 22}'

​ Example Data