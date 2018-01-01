Skip to content
Analytics

Cloudflare measures the following metrics for every connection:

MetricNameExampleUnit
countCount of total events1000Count
bytesIngressSum of ingress bytes1000Sum
bytesEgressSum of egress bytes1000Sum
durationAvgAverage connection duration1.0Time in milliseconds
durationMedianMedian connection duration1.0Time in milliseconds
duration90th90th percentile connection duration1.0Time in milliseconds
duration99th99th percentile connection duration1.0Time in milliseconds

You can slice and dice your analytics by the following dimensions:

DimensionNameExample
eventConnection Eventconnect, progress, disconnect, originError, clientFiltered
appIDApplication ID40d67c87c6cd4b889a4fd57805225e85
coloNameColo NameSFO
ipVersionIP version used by the client4, 6

You can also filter the data using the following operators:

OperatorNameURL Encoded
==Equals%3D%3D
!=Does not equals!%3D
>Greater Than%3E
<Less Than%3C
>=Greater than or equal to%3E%3D
<=Less than or equal to%3C%3D

Filters can be combined using OR and AND boolean logic. AND takes precedence over OR in all the expressions. The OR operator is defined using a comma (,) or OR keyword surrounded by whitespace. The AND operator is defined using a semicolon (;) or AND keyword surrounded by whitespace.

Analytics Request Structure

/api/v4/zones/{zone_id}/spectrum/analytics/events/summary?metrics=METRICS&dimensions=DIMENSIONS&filters=FILTERS&since=FROM_TS&sort=SORT&until=TO_TS&limit=LIMIT/api/v4/zones/{zone_id}/spectrum/analytics/events/bytime?metrics=METRICS&dimensions=DIMENSIONS&filters=FILTERS&since=FROM_TS&sort=SORT&until=TO_TS&limit=LIMIT
  • METRICS is one or more metrics (such as count) to compute
  • DIMENSIONS can be used to break down the data by given attributes
  • FILTERS used to filter rows by one or more dimensions (see Filters section below)
  • SORT is the sort order for the result set; sort fields must be included in METRICS or DIMENSIONS
  • TO_TS is that end of time interval to query, defaults to current time
  • FROM_TS is that start of time interval to query, defaults to TO_TS - 6 hours
  • STEP is used to select time series resolution when using endpoint:
  • auto or omitted - selects time step most appropriate to time interval
    • year
    • quarter
    • month
    • week
    • day
    • hour

Example Analytics Query

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/spectrum/analytics/events/summary?metrics=count&dimensions=event,appID&since=2018-01-01T16:57:00Z" \   -H "X-Auth-Email: you@email.com" \   -H "X-Auth-Key: 0000" \   -H "Content-Type: application/json"