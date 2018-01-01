Analytics
Cloudflare measures the following metrics for every connection:
|Metric
|Name
|Example
|Unit
|count
|Count of total events
|1000
|Count
|bytesIngress
|Sum of ingress bytes
|1000
|Sum
|bytesEgress
|Sum of egress bytes
|1000
|Sum
|durationAvg
|Average connection duration
|1.0
|Time in milliseconds
|durationMedian
|Median connection duration
|1.0
|Time in milliseconds
|duration90th
|90th percentile connection duration
|1.0
|Time in milliseconds
|duration99th
|99th percentile connection duration
|1.0
|Time in milliseconds
You can slice and dice your analytics by the following dimensions:
|Dimension
|Name
|Example
|event
|Connection Event
|connect, progress, disconnect, originError, clientFiltered
|appID
|Application ID
|40d67c87c6cd4b889a4fd57805225e85
|coloName
|Colo Name
|SFO
|ipVersion
|IP version used by the client
|4, 6
You can also filter the data using the following operators:
|Operator
|Name
|URL Encoded
|==
|Equals
|%3D%3D
|!=
|Does not equals
|!%3D
|>
|Greater Than
|%3E
|<
|Less Than
|%3C
|>=
|Greater than or equal to
|%3E%3D
|<=
|Less than or equal to
|%3C%3D
Filters can be combined using OR and AND boolean logic. AND takes precedence over OR in all the expressions. The OR operator is defined using a comma (,) or OR keyword surrounded by whitespace. The AND operator is defined using a semicolon (;) or AND keyword surrounded by whitespace.
Analytics Request Structure
/api/v4/zones/{zone_id}/spectrum/analytics/events/summary?metrics=METRICS&dimensions=DIMENSIONS&filters=FILTERS&since=FROM_TS&sort=SORT&until=TO_TS&limit=LIMIT/api/v4/zones/{zone_id}/spectrum/analytics/events/bytime?metrics=METRICS&dimensions=DIMENSIONS&filters=FILTERS&since=FROM_TS&sort=SORT&until=TO_TS&limit=LIMIT
- METRICS is one or more metrics (such as count) to compute
- DIMENSIONS can be used to break down the data by given attributes
- FILTERS used to filter rows by one or more dimensions (see Filters section below)
- SORT is the sort order for the result set; sort fields must be included in METRICS or DIMENSIONS
- TO_TS is that end of time interval to query, defaults to current time
- FROM_TS is that start of time interval to query, defaults to TO_TS - 6 hours
- STEP is used to select time series resolution when using endpoint:
- auto or omitted - selects time step most appropriate to time interval
- year
- quarter
- month
- week
- day
- hour
Example Analytics Query
curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/spectrum/analytics/events/summary?metrics=count&dimensions=event,appID&since=2018-01-01T16:57:00Z" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: you@email.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: 0000" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"