Magic firewall fields
Here is the formatted table:
cf.colo.name
String
The data center that is handling this traffic.
Example value:
sfo06
cf.colo.region
String
Region of the data center that is handling this traffic.
Example value:
WNAM
icmp
String
The raw ICMP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.
icmp.type
Number
The ICMP type. Only applies to ICMP packets.
Example value:
8
icmp.code
Number
The ICMP code. Only applies to ICMP packets.
Example value:
2
ip
String
The raw IP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.
ip.dst
IP Address
The destination address as specified in the IP packet.
Example value:
192.0.2.2
ip.dst.country
String
Represents the 2-letter country code associated with the server IP address in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format.
Example value:
GB
For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 on Wikipedia.
ip.src.country
String
Represents the 2-letter country code associated with the client IP address in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format.
Example value:
GB
For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 on Wikipedia.
For Magic Firewall, the
ip.geoip.country field (which is deprecated) will match on either source or destination address. The
ip.geoip.country field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the
ip.src.country and/or
ip.dst.country fields instead.
ip.hdr_len
Number
The length of the IPv4 header in bytes.
Example value:
5
ip.len
Number
The length of the packet including the header.
Example value:
60
ip.opt.type
Number
The first byte of IP options field, if the options field is set.
Example value:
25
ip.proto
String
The transport layer for the packet, if it can be determined.
Example values:
icmp,
tcp
ip.src
IP Address
The source address of the IP Packet.
ip.src.country
String
Represents the 2-letter country code associated with the client IP address in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format.
Example value:
GB
For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 on Wikipedia.
ip.ttl
Number
The time-to-live of the IP Packet.
Example values:
54
sip
Boolean
Determines if packets are valid L7 protocol SIP. Requires UDP packets to operate.
Use a guard clause as shown below to ensure the packet is UDP (wirefilter):
ip.proto == "udp"
tcp
String
The raw TCP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.
tcp.flags
Number
The numeric value of the TCP flags byte.
tcp.flags.ack
Boolean
TCP acknowledgment flag.
tcp.flags.cwr
Boolean
TCP congestion window reduced flag.
tcp.flags.ecn
Boolean
TCP ECN-Echo flag.
tcp.flags.fin
Boolean
TCP flag indicating this is the last packet from sender.
tcp.flags.push
Boolean
TCP push flag.
tcp.flags.reset
Boolean
TCP reset flag.
tcp.flags.syn
Boolean
TCP synchronize flag.
tcp.flags.urg
Boolean
TCP urgent flag.
tcp.srcport
Number
Source port number of the IP packet. Only applies to TCP packets.
tcp.dstport
Number
Destination port number of the IP packet. Only applies to TCP packets.
udp
String
The raw UDP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.
udp.dstport
Number
Destination port number of the IP packet. Only applies to UDP packets.
udp.srcport
Number
Source port number of the IP packet. Only applies to UDP packets.
GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.