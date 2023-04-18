Cloudflare Docs
Privacy Gateway
Privacy Gateway
Cloudflare product compatibility

When using Privacy Gateway, the majority of Cloudflare products will be compatible with your application.

However, the following products are not compatible:

  • API Shield: Schema Validation and API discovery are not possible since Cloudflare cannot see the request URLs.
  • Cache: Caching of application content is no longer possible since each between client and gateway is end-to-end encrypted.
  • WAF: Rules implemented based on request content are not supported since Cloudflare cannot see the request or response content.