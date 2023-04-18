Cloudflare product compatibility
When using Privacy Gateway, the majority of Cloudflare products will be compatible with your application.
However, the following products are not compatible:
- API Shield: Schema Validation and API discovery are not possible since Cloudflare cannot see the request URLs.
- Cache: Caching of application content is no longer possible since each between client and gateway is end-to-end encrypted.
- WAF: Rules implemented based on request content are not supported since Cloudflare cannot see the request or response content.