Querying Privacy Gateway Metrics

Privacy Gateway now supports enhanced monitoring through our GraphQL API, providing detailed insights into your gateway traffic and performance. To access these metrics, ensure you have:

  • A relay gateway proxy implementation where Cloudflare acts as the oblivious relay party.
  • An API token with Analytics Read permissions. We offer two GraphQL nodes to retrieve metrics: ohttpMetricsAdaptive and ohttpMetricsAdaptiveGroups. The first node provides comprehensive request data, while the second facilitates grouped analytics.

​​ ohttpMetricsAdaptive

The ohttpMetricsAdaptive node is designed for detailed insights into individual OHTTP requests with adaptive sampling. This node can help in understanding the performance and load on your server and client setup.

​​ Key Arguments

  • filter required
    • Apply filters to narrow down your data set. accountTag is a required filter.
  • limit optional
    • Specify the maximum number of records to return.
  • orderBy optional
    • Choose how to sort your data, with options for various dimensions and metrics.

​​ Available Fields

  • bytesToClient int optional
    • The number of bytes returned to the client.
  • bytesToGateway int optional
    • Total bytes received from the client.
  • colo string optional
    • Airport code of the Cloudflare data center that served the request.
  • datetime Time optional
    • The date and time when the event was recorded.
  • gatewayStatusCode int optional
    • Status code returned by the gateway.
  • relayStatusCode int optional
    • Status code returned by the relay.

This node is useful for a granular view of traffic, helping you identify patterns, performance issues, or anomalies in your data flow.

​​ ohttpMetricsAdaptiveGroups

The ohttpMetricsAdaptiveGroups node allows for aggregated analysis of OHTTP request metrics with adaptive sampling. This node is particularly useful for identifying trends and patterns across different dimensions of your traffic and operations.

​​ Key Arguments

  • filter required
    • Apply filters to narrow down your data set. accountTag is a required filter.
  • limit optional
    • Specify the maximum number of records to return.
  • orderBy optional
    • Choose how to sort your data, with options for various dimensions and metrics.

​​ Available Fields

  • count int optional
    • The number of records that meet the criteria.
  • dimensions optional
    • Specifies the grouping dimensions for your data.
  • sum optional
    • Aggregated totals for various metrics, per dimension.

Dimensions

You can group your metrics by various dimensions to get a more segmented view of your data:

  • colo string optional
    • The airport code of the Cloudflare data center.
  • date Date optional
    • The date of OHTTP request metrics.
  • datetimeFifteenMinutes Time optional
    • Timestamp truncated to fifteen minutes.
  • datetimeFiveMinutes Time optional
    • Timestamp truncated to five minutes.
  • datetimeHour Time optional
    • Timestamp truncated to the hour.
  • datetimeMinute Time optional
    • Timestamp truncated to the minute.
  • endpoint string optional
    • The appId that generated traffic.
  • gatewayStatusCode int optional
    • Status code returned by the gateway.
  • relayStatusCode int optional
    • Status code returned by the relay.

Sum Fields

Sum fields offer a cumulative view of various metrics over your selected time period:

  • bytesToClient int optional
    • Total bytes sent from the gateway to the client.
  • bytesToGateway int optional
    • Total bytes from the client to the gateway.
  • clientRequestErrors int optional
    • Total number of client request errors.
  • gatewayResponseErrors int optional
    • Total number of gateway response errors.

Utilize the ohttpMetricsAdaptiveGroups node to gain comprehensive, aggregated insights into your traffic patterns, helping you optimize performance and user experience.