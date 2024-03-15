Querying Privacy Gateway Metrics

Privacy Gateway now supports enhanced monitoring through our GraphQL API, providing detailed insights into your gateway traffic and performance. To access these metrics, ensure you have:

A relay gateway proxy implementation where Cloudflare acts as the oblivious relay party.

An API token with Analytics Read permissions. We offer two GraphQL nodes to retrieve metrics: ohttpMetricsAdaptive and ohttpMetricsAdaptiveGroups . The first node provides comprehensive request data, while the second facilitates grouped analytics.

The ohttpMetricsAdaptive node is designed for detailed insights into individual OHTTP requests with adaptive sampling. This node can help in understanding the performance and load on your server and client setup.

​​ Key Arguments

filter Apply filters to narrow down your data set. accountTag is a required filter.

limit Specify the maximum number of records to return.

orderBy Choose how to sort your data, with options for various dimensions and metrics.



​​ Available Fields

bytesToClient int The number of bytes returned to the client.

bytesToGateway int Total bytes received from the client.

colo string Airport code of the Cloudflare data center that served the request.

datetime Time The date and time when the event was recorded.

gatewayStatusCode int Status code returned by the gateway.

relayStatusCode int Status code returned by the relay.



This node is useful for a granular view of traffic, helping you identify patterns, performance issues, or anomalies in your data flow.

The ohttpMetricsAdaptiveGroups node allows for aggregated analysis of OHTTP request metrics with adaptive sampling. This node is particularly useful for identifying trends and patterns across different dimensions of your traffic and operations.

​​ Key Arguments

filter Apply filters to narrow down your data set. accountTag is a required filter.

limit Specify the maximum number of records to return.

orderBy Choose how to sort your data, with options for various dimensions and metrics.



​​ Available Fields

count int The number of records that meet the criteria.

dimensions Specifies the grouping dimensions for your data.

sum Aggregated totals for various metrics, per dimension.



Dimensions

You can group your metrics by various dimensions to get a more segmented view of your data:

colo string The airport code of the Cloudflare data center.

date Date The date of OHTTP request metrics.

datetimeFifteenMinutes Time Timestamp truncated to fifteen minutes.

datetimeFiveMinutes Time Timestamp truncated to five minutes.

datetimeHour Time Timestamp truncated to the hour.

datetimeMinute Time Timestamp truncated to the minute.

endpoint string The appId that generated traffic.

gatewayStatusCode int Status code returned by the gateway.

relayStatusCode int Status code returned by the relay.



Sum Fields

Sum fields offer a cumulative view of various metrics over your selected time period:

bytesToClient int Total bytes sent from the gateway to the client.

bytesToGateway int Total bytes from the client to the gateway.

clientRequestErrors int Total number of client request errors.

gatewayResponseErrors int Total number of gateway response errors.



Utilize the ohttpMetricsAdaptiveGroups node to gain comprehensive, aggregated insights into your traffic patterns, helping you optimize performance and user experience.