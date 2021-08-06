Magic Firewall

Magic Firewall is a network-level firewall delivered through Cloudflare to protect your network. It is configurable by all Magic Transit customers from the dashboard under Firewall Rulesets or by making calls to Cloudflare's API. Rules can be crafted in Wireshark syntax, a domain-specific language common in the networking world and the same syntax we use across our other products. With this syntax, you can easily craft powerful rules to precisely allow or deny any traffic in or out of your network.

Access to the API is controlled by the #waf:read and #waf:write permissions.

Magic Firewall allows you to define skip and block rules on any packet characteristics including source and destination IP, source and destination port, protocol, packet length, and bit field match.

Start by adding a rule!

Important When you or your end users are using other Cloudflare services (eg. CDN, Spectrum) that proxy traffic, be aware of the following: Firewall rules that block traffic based on source IP address may not work as intended, since rules are evaluated after Cloudflare terminates the incoming TCP connections.

You must allow Cloudflare IP addresses External link icon Open external link .

. When using Magic Firewall, fragmented packets are reassembled into complete packets before they are inspected. As a result, you cannot create firewall rules for fragments.