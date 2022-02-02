Magic Firewall fields

cf.colo.name

String The data center that is handling this traffic.

Example value: sfo06

cf.colo.region

String Region of the data center that is handling this traffic.

Example value: WNAM

icmp

String The raw ICMP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.

icmp.type

Number The ICMP type External link icon Open external link . Only applies to ICMP packets.

Example value: 8

icmp.code

Number The ICMP code External link icon Open external link . Only applies to ICMP packets.

Example value: 2

ip

String The raw IP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.

ip.dst

IP Address The destination address as specified in the IP packet.

Example value: 192.0.2.2

ip.geoip.country

String Represents the 2-letter country code associated with the client IP address in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 External link icon Open external link format.

Example value: GB For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, see ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 External link icon Open external link on Wikipedia. This field matches on both source and destination IP addresses.

ip.hdr_len

Number The length of the IPv4 header in bytes.

Example value: 5

ip.len

Number The length of the packet including the header.

Example value: 60

ip.opt.type

Number The first byte of IP options field External link icon Open external link , if the options field is set.

Example value: 25

ip.proto

String The transport layer for the packet, if it can be determined.

Example values: icmp , tcp

ip.src

IP Address The source address of the IP Packet.

ip.ttl

Number The time-to-live of the IP Packet.

Example values: 54

tcp

String The raw TCP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.

tcp.flags

Number The numeric value of the TCP flags byte.

tcp.flags.ack

Boolean TCP acknowledgment flag.

tcp.flags.cwr

Boolean TCP congestion window reduced flag.

tcp.flags.ecn

Boolean TCP ECN-Echo flag.

tcp.flags.fin

Boolean TCP flag indicating this is the last packet from sender.

tcp.flags.push

Boolean TCP push flag.

tcp.flags.reset

Boolean TCP reset flag.

tcp.flags.syn

Boolean TCP synchronize flag.

tcp.flags.urg

Boolean TCP urgent flag.

tcp.srcport

Number Source port number of the IP packet. Only applies to TCP packets.

tcp.dstport

Number Destination port number of the IP packet. Only applies to TCP packets.

udp

String The raw UDP packet as a list of bytes. It should be used in conjunction with the bit_slice function when other structured fields are lacking.

udp.dstport

Number Destination port number of the IP packet. Only applies to UDP packets.