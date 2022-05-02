Setting up a bucket

AWS and GCP buckets can be configured as targets when using the PCAP API.

In order to use a bucket you will need to first Enable Destinations via API. Choose either Amazon S3 External link icon Open external link or Google Cloud Storage External link icon Open external link and follow the steps for those specific services.

At this time you cannot manage this via the Cloudflare dashboard.

Next you will need to validate the bucket with the PCAPs API.

Validating a bucket

The first step is to send an ownership challenge to a bucket to confirm you own the bucket. The bucket field should be the URI of the bucket. For Amazon S3 it should be in the form s3://<bucket-name>/<directory>?region=<bucket-region> and for Google Cloud Storage in the form gs://<bucket-name>/<directory> .

curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/pcaps/ownership \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: ${email}" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: ${auth_key}" \ -d '{ "destination_conf": "'${bucket}'" }'

The response will look like:

{ "result": { "id": "cc20c2d6c62e11ecbe646b173af3b6b9", "status": "pending", "submitted": "2022-04-22T18:54:13.397413Z", "validated": "", "destinaton_conf": "gs://bucket-test", "filename": "ownership-challenge-1234.txt" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [] }

The response will show the filename of the ownership-challenge text file placed within the bucket. Find the file in your bucket and copy the contents of the file.

Next, validate the bucket by inserting the copied text in the ownership_text below:

curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/pcaps/ownership/validate \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: ${email}" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: ${auth_key}" \ -d '{ "destination_conf": "'${bucket}'", "ownership_challenge": "'${ownership_text}'" }'

This will show the following response:

{ "result": { "id": "cc20c2d6c62e11ecbe646b173af3b6b9", "status": "success", "submitted": "2022-04-22T18:54:13.397413Z", "validated": "2022-04-27T14:54:46.440548Z", "destinaton_conf": "gs://bucket-test", "filename": "ownership-challenge-1234.txt" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [] }

If status shows success , the bucket is configured and ready to use.

Listing Configured Buckets

To list which buckets are available for PCAPs, send a request as shown below:

curl -X GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/pcaps/ownership \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: ${email}" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: ${auth_key}"

The response will look like:

{ "result": [ { "id": "9a993aa6c58711ec89d3037647342e63", "status": "success", "submitted": "2022-04-26T16:58:24.550762Z", "validated": "2022-04-26T17:01:18.426458Z", "destinaton_conf": "s3://test-bucket?region=us-east-1", "filename": "ownership-challenge-1234.txt" }, ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [] }

The status field will show one of the following states: