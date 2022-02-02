Form an expression

Rules are written as using the Cloudflare Rules language - a DSL intended to mimic Wireshark semantics. For more information, refer to the Rules language External link icon Open external link documentation.

To start with a simple case, here's how you'd match a source IP:

ip.src == 192.0.2.0

Expressions can be more complex by joining multiple clauses via a logical operator:

ip.src == 192.0.2.1 && (tcp.flags.push || tcp.flags.reset)

You can use Magic Firewall to skip or block packets based on source or destination IP, source or destination port, protocol, packet length, or bit field match.

Wirefilter comparisons support CIDR notation, but only inside sets. For example:

ip . src == 192.0 .2 .0 / 24 # bad ip . src in { 192.0 .2 .0 / 24 } # good

Expressions have a complexity limit that is easily reached when many joined or nested clauses are in the expression. Here's an example:

( tcp . dstport == 1000 || tcp . dstport == 1001 ) && ( tcp . dstport == 1002 || tcp . dstport == 1003 ) && ( tcp . dstport == 1004 || tcp . dstport == 1005 ) && ( tcp . dstport == 1006 || tcp . dstport == 1007 ) && ( tcp . dstport == 1008 || tcp . dstport == 1009 ) && ( tcp . dstport == 1010 || tcp . dstport == 1011 ) && ( tcp . dstport == 1012 || tcp . dstport == 1013 ) && ( tcp . dstport == 1014 || tcp . dstport == 1015 ) && ( tcp . dstport == 1016 || tcp . dstport == 1017 )

If the limit is reached, the response will have a 400 status code and an error message of "ruleset exceeds complexity constraints." Split the expression into multiple rules and try again.