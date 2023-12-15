Local development and logs

1 min read

​​ Local development and logs

You learned how to write tests in the Get started guide. Now, you will learn how to locally develop and log from your Worker.

​​ Local development

Refer to Local development and testing to learn how to test your Worker locally with wrangler dev .

Read Log from Workers to learn how to debug your Worker by accessing logs and exceptions through the Cloudflare dashboard or wrangler tail .

​​ Related resources

To explore more observability, debugging and testing options for Workers, refer to Observability in the Workers documentation.