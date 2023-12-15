Local development and logs
1 min read
Local development and logs
You learned how to write tests in the Get started guide. Now, you will learn how to locally develop and log from your Worker.
Local development
Refer to Local development and testing to learn how to test your Worker locally with
wrangler dev.
Logs
Read Log from Workers to learn how to debug your Worker by accessing logs and exceptions through the Cloudflare dashboard or
wrangler tail.
Related resources
To explore more observability, debugging and testing options for Workers, refer to Observability in the Workers documentation.