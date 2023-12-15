Cloudflare Docs
​​ Local development and logs

You learned how to write tests in the Get started guide. Now, you will learn how to locally develop and log from your Worker.

​​ Local development

Refer to Local development and testing to learn how to test your Worker locally with wrangler dev.

​​ Logs

Read Log from Workers to learn how to debug your Worker by accessing logs and exceptions through the Cloudflare dashboard or wrangler tail.

To explore more observability, debugging and testing options for Workers, refer to Observability in the Workers documentation.




