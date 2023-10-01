Cloudflare Docs
Build applications with Cloudflare Workers

Learning path

Deploy serverless code, globally with exceptional performance, reliability, and scale.

Modules: 5   Reading time: 8 min

​​ Concepts

Learn the concepts behind what makes Cloudflare Workers reliable, scalable and fast.

​​ Build your first Worker

Create your first Worker.

​​ Test and debug

Learn how to test and debug your Worker.

​​ Configure your Worker

Customize your Worker by exploring features such as routing and Cron Triggers.

​​ Build applications with Cloudflare's Developer Platform

The Cloudflare Developer Platform allows you to build fullstack applications with Workers.

