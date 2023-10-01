Build applications with Cloudflare Workers
Learning path
Deploy serverless code, globally with exceptional performance, reliability, and scale.
Modules: 5 Reading time: 8 min
Concepts
Learn the concepts behind what makes Cloudflare Workers reliable, scalable and fast.
Build your first Worker
Create your first Worker.
Test and debug
Learn how to test and debug your Worker.
Configure your Worker
Customize your Worker by exploring features such as routing and Cron Triggers.
Build applications with Cloudflare's Developer Platform
The Cloudflare Developer Platform allows you to build fullstack applications with Workers.