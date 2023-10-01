Build applications with Cloudflare Workers

< View other learning paths

Deploy serverless code, globally with exceptional performance, reliability, and scale.

Modules: 5 Reading time: 8 min

​​ Concepts Learn the concepts behind what makes Cloudflare Workers reliable, scalable and fast. Start module Contains 1 units Workers concepts 2 min

​​ Build your first Worker Create your first Worker. Start module Contains 1 units Get started 2 min

​​ Test and debug Learn how to test and debug your Worker. Start module Contains 1 units Local development and logs 1 min

​​ Configure your Worker Customize your Worker by exploring features such as routing and Cron Triggers. Start module Contains 1 units Routing, Cron Triggers and deployments 1 min