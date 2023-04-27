Set up alerts

1 min read

Another part of preparing for DDoS attacks is knowing when your application is being attacked.

Cloudflare offers notifications for DDoS attacks, which you can set up on your account.

To set up a notification:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Notifications. Under Notifications, select Add. Select one of the available DDoS alerts (depending on your plan and services): HTTP DDoS Attack Alert

Layer 3/4 DDoS Attack Alert

Advanced HTTP DDoS Attack Alert

Advanced Layer 3/4 DDoS Attack Alert Enter a notification name and (optionally) a description. Configure a delivery method for the notification. The available delivery methods depend on your Cloudflare plan. For more information, refer to Cloudflare Notifications. If you are creating a notification for one of the advanced DDoS attack alerts, select Next and define the parameters that will filter the notifications you will receive. Select Save.