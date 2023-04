Enable WAF

Once you proxy your DNS records, you should enable rulesets for Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF).

The available rulesets depend on your zone’s plan, but all customers have access at least to the Cloudflare Free Managed Ruleset, which provides mitigations against high and wide-impacting vulnerabilities.

For more details and potential customizations, refer to Managed rulesets.