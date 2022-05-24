Test configurations in staging
Once you create a routing rule that applies a version’s settings to Staging, you then need to send test traffic to your staging environment.
To prevent your staging rules from affecting live traffic, these rules are only triggered when requests come in to specific IP addresses.
To trigger staging rules:
When you create or edit a routing rule for Staging, copy the staging IPs listed under Rule Type.
On your device, modify your hosts file to send requests to specific IP addresses.
Go to the hostnames associated with your routing rules and test out your configuration changes.