Manage routing rules
Routing rules determine which version of your configuration settings is applied to incoming traffic.
Create routing rules
To create a routing rule:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account.
- Go to HTTP Applications.
- Select an existing application.
- Click Routing Rules.
- Click Create Routing Rule.
- Fill out the following information (the Zone will be automatically selected based on your application):
- Rule name: Provide a descriptive name.
- Rule Type: Choose Staging or Production (Staging rules only run on requests sent to specific IP addresses).
- Application version: Choose a version of your application to apply to the selected zones.
- Click Create.
Edit routing rules
To edit a routing rule:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account.
- Go to HTTP Applications.
- Select an existing application.
- Click Routing Rules.
- Click Edit.
- Update settings as needed.
- Click Save.
Delete routing rules
To delete a routing rule:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account.
- Go to HTTP Applications.
- Select an existing application.
- Click Routing Rules.
- Click Delete.