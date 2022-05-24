Manage routing rules

Routing rules determine which version of your configuration settings is applied to incoming traffic. During the open Beta, you can only interact with routing rules using the Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ Create routing rules

To create a routing rule:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Select your account. Go to HTTP Applications. Select an existing application. Click Routing Rules. Click Create Routing Rule. Fill out the following information (the Zone will be automatically selected based on your application): Rule name : Provide a descriptive name.

: Provide a descriptive name. Rule Type : Choose Staging or Production ( Staging rules only run on requests sent to specific IP addresses).

: Choose or ( rules only run on requests sent to specific IP addresses). Application version: Choose a version of your application to apply to the selected zones. Click Create.

​​ Edit routing rules

To edit a routing rule:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard. Select your account. Go to HTTP Applications. Select an existing application. Click Routing Rules. Click Edit. Update settings as needed. Click Save.

​​ Delete routing rules

To delete a routing rule: