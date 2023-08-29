Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Fundamentals
  3. ...
  4. Subscriptions and billing
  5. Change domain plan

Change domain plan

Occasionally, you may want to upgrade or downgrade the plan associated with a specific Cloudflare domain.

​​ Limitations

If you decide to downgrade or remove a domain, Cloudflare does not issue refunds. Refer to our billing policy for more information.

Upgrades are processed immediately, but downgrades are not processed until the end of the billing period. When downgrading, you are allowed to continue using the higher plans’ products until the new billing period begins.

If you downgrade your plan, your plan may have access to fewer Page Rules. If you continue to use more page rules than is allowed by your plan limit, you may be charged for additional rules. Remove excess rules and cancel additional subscriptions if you do not want to be charged.

The Enterprise App Sec Advanced and Enterprise App Sec Core plans cannot be downgraded without contacting Cloudflare.

For additional help, refer to this Community thread.

​​ Change plan type

To change the Cloudflare plan for a domain in the dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.

  2. Go to Overview.

  3. For Plan Extensions, select Change.

    Screenshot of the Overview page with the Plan extension section highlighted

  4. Choose the appropriate plan type, then select Continue.

  5. Select Confirm.

To change the Cloudflare plan for a domain using the API, first send a GET request to review available subscriptions.

Then, send a PUT request with your desired plan type in the rate_plan object.

​​ Change plan duration

To change the duration of your Cloudflare plan in the dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.

  2. Go to Overview.

  3. For Plan Extensions, select Change.

    Screenshot of the Overview page with the Plan extension section highlighted

  4. Switch the toggle between Monthly or Annual.

    Screenshot of the Plan choice with the annual or monthly toggle highlighted

  5. Choose the appropriate plan type, then select Continue.

  6. Select Confirm.

To change the duration of a Cloudflare plan for a domain using the API, send a PUT request with an updated value for the frequency parameter.