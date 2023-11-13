Maintenance

There are two parts to redirect maintenance, keeping current links up to date and cleaning up your redirects file.

​​ Link maintenance

In our main Compiles check External link icon Open external link , we call a script External link icon Open external link that makes sure all internal links exist in our current build.

This means that the check will error if it encounters any broken links, even those that have redirects set.

We highly recommend this approach because:

The behavior of each link is much clearer.

You can troubleshoot issues more easily.

It simplifies any future migration.

​​ Redirect maintenance

We prune unused redirects in our _redirects file every couple months. This process helps us stay under the limit for Pages redirects, as well as keeps our file cleaner and more navigable.