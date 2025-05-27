 Skip to content
Cloudflare for SaaS
  1. Increased limits for Cloudflare for SaaS and Secrets Store free and pay-as-you-go plans

    SSL/TLS Cloudflare for SaaS Secrets Store

    With upgraded limits to all free and paid plans, you can now scale more easily with Cloudflare for SaaS and Secrets Store.

    Cloudflare for SaaS allows you to extend the benefits of Cloudflare to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains. Now, the limit for custom hostnames on a Cloudflare for SaaS pay-as-you-go plan has been raised from 5,000 custom hostnames to 50,000 custom hostnames.

    With custom origin server -- previously an enterprise-only feature -- you can route traffic from one or more custom hostnames somewhere other than your default proxy fallback. Custom origin server is now available to Cloudflare for SaaS customers on Free, Pro, and Business plans.

    You can enable custom origin server on a per-custom hostname basis via the API or the UI:

    Import repo or choose template

    Currently in beta with a Workers integration, Cloudflare Secrets Store allows you to store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform your Cloudflare Workers. Now, you can create and deploy 100 secrets per account. Try it out in the dashboard, with Wrangler, or via the API today.

