Manage Cloudflare Tunnel directly from the main Cloudflare Dashboard

Cloudflare Tunnel is now available in the main Cloudflare Dashboard at Networking > Tunnels ↗, bringing first-class Tunnel management to developers using Tunnel for securing origin servers.

This new experience provides everything you need to manage Tunnels for public applications, including:

Choose the right dashboard for your use case

Core Dashboard: Navigate to Networking > Tunnels ↗ to manage Tunnels for:

Securing origin servers and public applications with CDN, WAF, Load Balancing, and DDoS protection

Connecting Workers to private services via Workers VPC

Cloudflare One Dashboard: Navigate to Zero Trust > Networks > Connectors ↗ to manage Tunnels for:

Both dashboards provide complete Tunnel management capabilities — choose based on your primary workflow.

Get started

New to Tunnel? Learn how to get started with Cloudflare Tunnel or explore advanced use cases like securing SSH servers or running Tunnels in Kubernetes.