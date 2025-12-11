Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Get notified when your Workers builds succeed or fail
You can now receive notifications when your Workers' builds start, succeed, fail, or get cancelled using Event Subscriptions.
Workers Builds publishes events to a Queue that your Worker can read messages from, and then send notifications wherever you need — Slack, Discord, email, or any webhook endpoint.
You can deploy this Worker ↗ to your own Cloudflare account to send build notifications to Slack:
The template includes:
- Build status with Preview/Live URLs for successful deployments
- Inline error messages for failed builds
- Branch, commit hash, and author name
For setup instructions, refer to the template README ↗ or the Event Subscriptions documentation.
