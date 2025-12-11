 Skip to content
Get notified when your Workers builds succeed or fail

Workers Queues

You can now receive notifications when your Workers' builds start, succeed, fail, or get cancelled using Event Subscriptions.

Workers Builds publishes events to a Queue that your Worker can read messages from, and then send notifications wherever you need — Slack, Discord, email, or any webhook endpoint.

You can deploy this Worker to your own Cloudflare account to send build notifications to Slack:

Deploy to Cloudflare

The template includes:

  • Build status with Preview/Live URLs for successful deployments
  • Inline error messages for failed builds
  • Branch, commit hash, and author name
Slack notifications showing build events

For setup instructions, refer to the template README or the Event Subscriptions documentation.