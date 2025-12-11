Get notified when your Workers builds succeed or fail

You can now receive notifications when your Workers' builds start, succeed, fail, or get cancelled using Event Subscriptions.

Workers Builds publishes events to a Queue that your Worker can read messages from, and then send notifications wherever you need — Slack, Discord, email, or any webhook endpoint.

You can deploy this Worker ↗ to your own Cloudflare account to send build notifications to Slack:

The template includes:

Build status with Preview/Live URLs for successful deployments

Inline error messages for failed builds

Branch, commit hash, and author name

For setup instructions, refer to the template README ↗ or the Event Subscriptions documentation.