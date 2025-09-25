Changelog
Pipelines now supports SQL transformations and Apache Iceberg
Today, we're launching the new Cloudflare Pipelines: a streaming data platform that ingests events, transforms them with SQL, and writes to R2 as Apache Iceberg ↗ tables or Parquet files.
Pipelines can receive events via HTTP endpoints or Worker bindings, transform them with SQL, and deliver to R2 with exactly-once guarantees. This makes it easy to build analytics-ready warehouses for server logs, mobile application events, IoT telemetry, or clickstream data without managing streaming infrastructure.
For example, here's a pipeline that ingests clickstream events and filters out bot traffic while extracting domain information:
Get started by creating a pipeline in the dashboard or running a single command in Wrangler:
Check out our getting started guide to learn how to create a pipeline that delivers events to an Iceberg table you can query with R2 SQL. Read more about today's announcement in our blog post ↗.
