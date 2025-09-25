 Skip to content
Pipelines now supports SQL transformations and Apache Iceberg

Pipelines

Today, we're launching the new Cloudflare Pipelines: a streaming data platform that ingests events, transforms them with SQL, and writes to R2 as Apache Iceberg tables or Parquet files.

Pipelines can receive events via HTTP endpoints or Worker bindings, transform them with SQL, and deliver to R2 with exactly-once guarantees. This makes it easy to build analytics-ready warehouses for server logs, mobile application events, IoT telemetry, or clickstream data without managing streaming infrastructure.

For example, here's a pipeline that ingests clickstream events and filters out bot traffic while extracting domain information:

INSERT into events_table
SELECT
  user_id,
  lower(event) AS event_type,
  to_timestamp_micros(ts_us) AS event_time,
  regexp_match(url, '^https?://([^/]+)')[1]  AS domain,
  url,
  referrer,
  user_agent
FROM events_json
WHERE event = 'page_view'
  AND NOT regexp_like(user_agent, '(?i)bot|spider');

Get started by creating a pipeline in the dashboard or running a single command in Wrangler:

Terminal window
npx wrangler pipelines setup

Check out our getting started guide to learn how to create a pipeline that delivers events to an Iceberg table you can query with R2 SQL. Read more about today's announcement in our blog post.