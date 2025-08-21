Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New getByName() API to access Durable Objects
You can now create a client (a Durable Object stub) to a Durable Object with the new
getByName method, removing the need to convert Durable Object names to IDs and then create a stub.
Each Durable Object has a globally-unique name, which allows you to send requests to a specific object from anywhere in the world. Thus, a Durable Object can be used to coordinate between multiple clients who need to work together. You can have billions of Durable Objects, providing isolation between application tenants.
To learn more, visit the Durable Objects API Documentation or the getting started guide.
