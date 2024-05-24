TURN Service

Separately from the SFU, Calls offers a managed TURN service. TURN acts as a relay point for traffic between WebRTC clients like the browser and SFUs, particularly in scenarios where direct communication is obstructed by NATs or firewalls. TURN maintains an allocation of public IP addresses and ports for each session, ensuring connectivity even in restrictive network environments.

Using Cloudflare Calls TURN service is available free of charge when used together with the Calls SFU. Otherwise, it costs $0.05/real-time GB outbound from Cloudflare to the TURN client.

​​ Service address and ports

Protocol Primary address Primary port Alternate port STUN over UDP stun.cloudflare.com 3478/udp 53/udp TURN over UDP turn.cloudflare.com 3478/udp 53 udp TURN over TCP turn.cloudflare.com 3478/tcp 80/tcp TURN over TLS turn.cloudflare.com 5349/tcp 443/tcp

Calls TURN service is available in every Cloudflare datacenter.

When a client tries to connect to turn.cloudflare.com , it automatically connects to the Cloudflare location closest to them. We achieve this using Anycast routing.

To learn more about the architecture that makes this possible, read this technical deep-dive about Calls External link icon Open external link .

​​ IP Addresses

Communication between TURN clients and the TURN server (as defined in RFC5766 External link icon Open external link ) which is the traffic that needs to traverse restrictive network environments, is done over a very small set of IPv6 and IPv4 addresses. If you are making adjustments to your firewalls to allow Calls TURN traffic, you must query turn.cloudflare.com (A and AAAA records) regularly and allowlist the resulting IP address(es). For static IPs and guarantees, please discuss with a your enterprise account team.

TURN server relay allocations are done using a larger set of IP address ranges External link icon Open external link . Calls relay allocations will be in the 9024-65535 port range.

​​ Protocols and Ciphers for TURN over TLS

TLS versions supported include TLS 1.1, TLS 1.2, and TLS 1.3.

OpenSSL Name TLS 1.1 TLS 1.2 TLS 1.3 AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256 No No ✅ AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384 No No ✅ AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256 No No ✅ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 No ✅ No ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 No ✅ No ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ No AES128-GCM-SHA256 No ✅ No AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ No AES256-SHA ✅ ✅ No

There is no specific MTU limit for Cloudflare Calls TURN service.

Cloudflare Calls TURN service places limits on:

Unique IP address you can communicate with

Packet rate outbound and inbound to the relay allocation

Data rate outbound and inbound to the relay allocation

These limits are set quite high and suitable for high-demand applications and includes burst rates. Hitting these limits will result in packet drops.