    TURN Service

    Separately from the SFU, Calls offers a managed TURN service. TURN acts as a relay point for traffic between WebRTC clients like the browser and SFUs, particularly in scenarios where direct communication is obstructed by NATs or firewalls. TURN maintains an allocation of public IP addresses and ports for each session, ensuring connectivity even in restrictive network environments.

    Using Cloudflare Calls TURN service is available free of charge when used together with the Calls SFU. Otherwise, it costs $0.05/real-time GB outbound from Cloudflare to the TURN client.

    ​​ Service address and ports

    ProtocolPrimary addressPrimary portAlternate port
    STUN over UDPstun.cloudflare.com3478/udp53/udp
    TURN over UDPturn.cloudflare.com3478/udp53 udp
    TURN over TCPturn.cloudflare.com3478/tcp80/tcp
    TURN over TLSturn.cloudflare.com5349/tcp443/tcp

    ​​ Regions

    Calls TURN service is available in every Cloudflare datacenter.

    When a client tries to connect to turn.cloudflare.com, it automatically connects to the Cloudflare location closest to them. We achieve this using Anycast routing.

    To learn more about the architecture that makes this possible, read this technical deep-dive about Calls.

    ​​ IP Addresses

    Communication between TURN clients and the TURN server (as defined in RFC5766) which is the traffic that needs to traverse restrictive network environments, is done over a very small set of IPv6 and IPv4 addresses. If you are making adjustments to your firewalls to allow Calls TURN traffic, you must query turn.cloudflare.com (A and AAAA records) regularly and allowlist the resulting IP address(es). For static IPs and guarantees, please discuss with a your enterprise account team.

    TURN server relay allocations are done using a larger set of IP address ranges. Calls relay allocations will be in the 9024-65535 port range.

    ​​ Protocols and Ciphers for TURN over TLS

    TLS versions supported include TLS 1.1, TLS 1.2, and TLS 1.3.

    OpenSSL NameTLS 1.1TLS 1.2TLS 1.3
    AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256NoNo
    AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384NoNo
    AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256NoNo
    ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256NoNo
    ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256NoNo
    ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHANo
    AES128-GCM-SHA256NoNo
    AES128-SHANo
    AES256-SHANo

    ​​ MTU

    There is no specific MTU limit for Cloudflare Calls TURN service.

    ​​ Limits

    Cloudflare Calls TURN service places limits on:

    • Unique IP address you can communicate with
    • Packet rate outbound and inbound to the relay allocation
    • Data rate outbound and inbound to the relay allocation

    These limits are set quite high and suitable for high-demand applications and includes burst rates. Hitting these limits will result in packet drops.