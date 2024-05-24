Generate TURN credentials

Cloudflare will issue TURN keys, but these keys cannot be used as credentials with turn.cloudflare.com . To use TURN, you need to create credentials with a expiring TTL value.

​​ Create a TURN key

To create a TURN credential, you first need to create a TURN key using Dashboard External link icon Open external link , or the API API link label Open API docs link .

You should keep your TURN key on the server side (don’t share it with the browser/app). A TURN key is a long-term secret that allows you to generate unlimited, shoter lived TURN credentials for TURN clients.

With a TURN key you can:

Generate TURN credentials that expire

Revoke previously issued TURN credentials

​​ Create credentials

You should generate short-lived credentials for each TURN user. In order to create credentials, you should have a back-end service that uses your TURN Token ID and API token to generate credentials. It will make an API call like this:

curl -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TURN_KEY_API_TOKEN" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"ttl": 86400}' \ https://rtc.live.cloudflare.com/v1/turn/keys/ $TURN_KEY_ID/credentials/generate

The JSON response below can then be passed on to your front-end application:

{ "iceServers" : { "urls" : [ "stun:stun.cloudflare.com:3478" , "turn:turn.cloudflare.com:3478?transport=udp" , "turn:turn.cloudflare.com:3478?transport=tcp" , "turns:turn.cloudflare.com:5349?transport=tcp" ] , "username" : "bc91b63e2b5d759f8eb9f3b58062439e0a0e15893d76317d833265ad08d6631099ce7c7087caabb31ad3e1c386424e3e" , "credential" : "ebd71f1d3edbc2b0edae3cd5a6d82284aeb5c3b8fdaa9b8e3bf9cec683e0d45fe9f5b44e5145db3300f06c250a15b4a0" } }

Use username and credential as follows when instantiating the RTCPeerConnection :

const myPeerConnection = new RTCPeerConnection ( { iceServers : [ { urls : "stun:stun.cloudflare.com:3478" , } , { urls : "turn:turn.cloudflare.com:3478" , username : "REPLACE_WITH_USERNAME" , credential : "REPLACE_WITH_CREDENTIAL" , } , { urls : "turns:turn.cloudflare.com:5349?transport=tcp" , username : "REPLACE_WITH_USERNAME" , credential : "REPLACE_WITH_CREDENTIAL" , } , { urls : "turn:turn.cloudflare.com:3478?transport=tcp" , username : "REPLACE_WITH_USERNAME" , credential : "REPLACE_WITH_CREDENTIAL" , } , ] , } ) ;

The ttl value can be adjusted to expire the short lived key in a certain amount of time. This value should be larger than the time you’d expect the users to use the TURN service. For example, if you’re using TURN for a video conferencing app, the value should be set to the longest video call you’d expect to happen in the app.

When using short-lived TURN credentials with WebRTC, credentials can be refreshed during a WebRTC session using the RTCPeerConnection setConfiguration() External link icon Open external link API.

​​ Revoke credentials

Short lived credentials can also be revoked before their TTL expires with a API call like this: