Generate TURN credentials
Cloudflare will issue TURN keys, but these keys cannot be used as credentials with
turn.cloudflare.com. To use TURN, you need to create credentials with a expiring TTL value.
Create a TURN key
To create a TURN credential, you first need to create a TURN key using Dashboard, or the API.
You should keep your TURN key on the server side (don’t share it with the browser/app). A TURN key is a long-term secret that allows you to generate unlimited, shoter lived TURN credentials for TURN clients.
With a TURN key you can:
- Generate TURN credentials that expire
- Revoke previously issued TURN credentials
Create credentials
You should generate short-lived credentials for each TURN user. In order to create credentials, you should have a back-end service that uses your TURN Token ID and API token to generate credentials. It will make an API call like this:
curl -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TURN_KEY_API_TOKEN" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"ttl": 86400}' \ https://rtc.live.cloudflare.com/v1/turn/keys/$TURN_KEY_ID/credentials/generate
The JSON response below can then be passed on to your front-end application:
{ "iceServers": { "urls": [ "stun:stun.cloudflare.com:3478", "turn:turn.cloudflare.com:3478?transport=udp", "turn:turn.cloudflare.com:3478?transport=tcp", "turns:turn.cloudflare.com:5349?transport=tcp" ], "username": "bc91b63e2b5d759f8eb9f3b58062439e0a0e15893d76317d833265ad08d6631099ce7c7087caabb31ad3e1c386424e3e", "credential": "ebd71f1d3edbc2b0edae3cd5a6d82284aeb5c3b8fdaa9b8e3bf9cec683e0d45fe9f5b44e5145db3300f06c250a15b4a0" }
}
Use
username and
credential as follows when instantiating the
RTCPeerConnection:
const myPeerConnection = new RTCPeerConnection({ iceServers: [ { urls: "stun:stun.cloudflare.com:3478", }, { urls: "turn:turn.cloudflare.com:3478", username: "REPLACE_WITH_USERNAME", credential: "REPLACE_WITH_CREDENTIAL", }, { urls: "turns:turn.cloudflare.com:5349?transport=tcp", username: "REPLACE_WITH_USERNAME", credential: "REPLACE_WITH_CREDENTIAL", }, { urls: "turn:turn.cloudflare.com:3478?transport=tcp", username: "REPLACE_WITH_USERNAME", credential: "REPLACE_WITH_CREDENTIAL", }, ],
});
The
ttl value can be adjusted to expire the short lived key in a certain amount of time. This value should be larger than the time you’d expect the users to use the TURN service. For example, if you’re using TURN for a video conferencing app, the value should be set to the longest video call you’d expect to happen in the app.
When using short-lived TURN credentials with WebRTC, credentials can be refreshed during a WebRTC session using the
RTCPeerConnection
setConfiguration() API.
Revoke credentials
Short lived credentials can also be revoked before their TTL expires with a API call like this:
curl -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TURN_KEY_API_TOKEN" \
https://rtc.live.cloudflare.com/v1/turn/keys/$TURN_KEY_ID/credentials/username/$USERNAME/revoke