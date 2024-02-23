- Products
- Calls
- Example architecture
Example architecture for a video calling app
- Clients connect to the backend service
- Backend service manages the relationship between the clients and the tracks they should subscribe to
- Backend service contacts the Cloudflare Calls API to pass the SDP from the clients to establish the WebRTC connection and relays back the Calls API SDP reply and renegotiation messages.
- Admin manages the rooms and room members.
- If desired, functions like “breakout rooms” can be implemented in the backend service without disconnecting the WebRTC connection of the clients.
- If desired, headless clients can be used to record the content from other clients or publish content.