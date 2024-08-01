Demos applications
Learn how you can use Calls within your existing architecture.
Demos
Explore the following demo applications for Calls.
- Calls Echo Demo: Demonstrates a local stream alongside a remote echo stream.
- Orange Meets: Orange Meets is a demo WebRTC application built using Cloudflare Calls.
- WHIP-WHEP Server: WHIP and WHEP server implemented on top of Calls API.
- Calls DataChannel Test: This example establishes two datachannels, one publishes data and the other one subscribes, the test measures how fast a message travels to and from the server.