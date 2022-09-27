 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

2024-09-25

TURN service is generally available (GA)

Cloudflare Calls TURN service is generally available and helps address common challenges with real-time communication. For more information, refer to the blog post or TURN documentation.

2024-04-04

Orange Meets availability

Orange Meets, Cloudflare's internal video conferencing app, is open source and available for use from Github.

Cloudflare Calls open beta

Cloudflare Calls is in open beta and available from the Cloudflare Dashboard.

2022-09-27

Cloudflare Calls closed beta

Cloudflare Calls is available as a closed beta for users who request an invitation. Refer to the blog post for more information.

Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings