Cloudflare Calls

Build real-time serverless video, audio and data applications.

Cloudflare Calls is a distributed real-time data plane. It allows you to build real-time apps without worrying about scaling or regions. It can act as WebRTC selective forwarding unit (SFU), as a fanout delivery system for broadcasting media or anything in between.

Cloudflare Calls runs on Cloudflare’s global cloud network External link icon Open external link in hundreds of cities worldwide.