LOA template
You may use the below template when creating an LOA document.
[COMPANY LETTERHEAD]
LETTER OF AUTHORIZATION ("LOA")
[DATE]
To whom it may concern:
[COMPANY NAME] (the "Company") authorizes Cloudflare, Inc. with AS[CF TO PROVIDE] to advertise the following IP address blocks / originating ASNs:
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -[Subnet & Originating ASN][Subnet & Originating ASN][Subnet & Originating ASN]- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
As a representative of the Company that is the owner of the aforementioned IP address blocks / originating ASNs, I hereby declare that I am authorized to sign this LOA on the Company’s behalf.
Should you have any questions please email me at [E-MAIL ADDRESS], or call: [TELEPHONE NUMBER]
Regards,
[SIGNATURE]
[NAME TYPED][TITLE][COMPANY NAME][COMPANY ADDRESS][COMPANY STAMP]