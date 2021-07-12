Best practices for dynamic advertisement

Best practices when managing dynamic advertisement.

​ Verify user roles & obtain prefix IDs

To ensure smooth operation in general and simplify the advertisement process during an attack scenario, complete the following tasks:

Assign appropriate user roles. Ensure that users assigned to manage the status of IP prefix advertisement have the Administrator or Super Administrator role in your Cloudflare account. For instructions, see Setting up Multi-user accounts on Cloudflare External link icon Open external link.

Get a list of the Prefix IDs you want to manage. Maintaining a list of Cloudflare IDs for each prefix simplifies management via the Cloudflare API, since most dynamic advertisement operations require them. To obtain Prefix IDs, go your Cloudflare account home page and review get prefix IDs, or use the list prefixes External link icon Open external link operation in the Cloudflare API. Refer to these Prefix IDs when managing prefix advertisement.

​ Enable prefix advertisement

Be sure to enable prefix advertisement with Cloudflare before you withdraw the advertisement from your data center. Withdrawing the advertisement from your data center without first enabling it with Cloudflare can result in dropped traffic, since that traffic will not have access to a valid route.

To avoid latency and the possibility of dropped routes, enable prefix advertisement from Cloudflare before you withdraw the advertisement from your data center, as outlined in these steps:

If you do not remove the advertisement from your data center, some of your traffic may not route through Cloudflare for protection, depending on which routes your ISP prefers. If you want to continue advertising from your data center while using Magic Transit, one option is to advertise a less specific route (eg. a /23) and have Cloudflare advertise more specifics (eg. /24s).

​ Disable prefix advertisement

To disable (withdraw) prefix advertisement, reverse the steps you used to enable it:

Disablement takes approximately 15 minutes.