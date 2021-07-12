Dynamic advertisement

To ensure smooth operation in general and simplify the advertisement process during an attack scenario, refer to best practices when managing dynamic advertisement.

To configure BGP advertisement at the Cloudflare edge, use the Cloudflare API or use the IP Prefixes page in your Cloudflare account home.

When using the API, you can authorize a call with your email and API key, or create a service token External link icon Open external link for this purpose.

A successful API response indicates the service registered the request. It typically takes 2–7 minutes to enable advertising and approximately 15 minutes to disable it.

Both the API and Cloudflare UI support prefix delegations, which allow other Cloudflare accounts to interact with your prefix. The effect of a delegation is service specific. For details, see prefix delegations.